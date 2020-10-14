Graveside was held Monday, Oct. 12, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Mountain Grove, Mo., with visitation held Sunday, Oct. 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Florence Carder, age 85, of Harrison, formerly of Mountain Grove, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9 (2020).
The daughter of Lawrence and Mary Leola (Prince) Coble, was born in California, on Sept. 29, 1935.
Florence loved to cook and do sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Carder Sr.; and daughters, Rosetta and June.
Florence is survived by her sons, Harvey Carder Jr., and (Jane) of Harrison, Larry Carder and (Ronnie) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Jim Carder and (Janice) of Bruner, Missouri; sisters, Helen, Nancy, Barbara and Susan, of Harrison; brother, George Coble; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Mountain Grove, Missouri, with Greg Thompson officiating.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
