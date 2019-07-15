Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Low Gap Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Floy Lee Villines, 74, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12 (2019) at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri.
Floy was the son of George and Gladys (Kilgore) Villines, born Dec. 1, 1944, in Low Gap. He was a lifelong resident of Newton and Boone counties. Floy was drafted into the US Army on Sept. 6, 1965, and served his country during the Vietnam Era as a military policeman. After being honorably discharged on Sept. 7, 1967, he worked at Wright Steel for 13 years.
Floy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much and looked forward to all family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys Villines; daughter, Angelia Sue; sisters, Levada Ray Kulhmann and Wilma Fay Peterson; brothers, James Anthony Villines, Melvin Dale Villines and Ricky Gene Villines; and brothers-in-law, Larry Taylor and Tom James.
Floy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy (Brasel) Villines; daughter, Janet Parker (Scott); son, John Villines (Jessica); sisters, Kathlene Hayes (Jack), Reba Taylor, Lois James and Lottie Short (Sunny); brothers, JC Villines (Wilma) and Otis Villines (Nellie); grandchildren, Justin and Travis Parker, Logan, Landon and Laken Villines; and many nieces, nephews, family and close friends who will mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison with Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will follow at Low Gap Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Pallbearers are John Villines, Scott Parker, Justin Parker, Travis Parker, Bill Lovell and Lloyd Monday.
Honorary pallbearers are Logan and Landon Villines.
Onine condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
