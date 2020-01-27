Graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Osborne Cemetery near St. Joe, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Floyd Wayne King, age 55, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) at Conway Regional in Conway.
Graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Osborn Cemetery near St. Joe. Wayne will take his final ride with his brother Thomas and fellow riders beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday from The Son’s of Thunder HUB in Marshall and riding to Osborn Cemetery for the service. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of Floyd Samson King and Rosie Lee Kelley King was born July 18, 1964, at Little Rock.
