A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nail, with the graveside service at 11 a.m.; arrangements are with Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Springdale.
Floyd Wyman Simmons, 83, of Springdale, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5 (2020) at Circle of Life Hospice Home of Springdale.
Floyd was born on April 13, 1937, in Nail. He retired from Tyson’s as an assistant manager. Floyd was a huge John Wayne fan who collected knives, loved deer hunting, and being outdoors. He loved and provided for his family. He would help anyone in need if he could. He also had a great love for God, people, Newton County, good conversation and was a little ornery in a good, loving way.
He was preceded by his parents, Lloyd and Merinda Simmons; his first wife, Karron McCarty Simmons; one daughter, Becky Bryd; one son, Lloyd Randall Simmons; and two sisters, Fern Carney and Eudola Carney.
He is survived by his second wife, Shirley Tindle Simmons, of the home; four daughters, Diana Simmons, of Springdale, Linda Laughter and husband James, of Hindsville, Deborah Phillips and husband Barry, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Sarah Gordon and husband Tim, of Justin, Texas; two sons, Rick Simmons and wife Brenda, of Bella Vista, and Everett Simmons and wife Cynthia, of Springdale; 15 grandchildren; and many other friends and loved ones.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nail, with the graveside service at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Springdale.
Please visit backstrom-pyeatte.com to sign our online guestbook.
Commented