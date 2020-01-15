Service: Graveside at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Alpena Cemetery; Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Fostina Ainsworth, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13 (2020) at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hollister, Missouri. She was 85 years old.
Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at noon at Alpena Cemetery, both on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The daughter of David E. and Edna Mae (Arnson) Christian was born on March 31, 1934, in Marlow, Oklahoma.
Fostina worked as a Registered Nurse. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Fostina was an avid Elvis fan.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Gene Williams; second husband, Paul Ainsworth; one son, Russell Lewis Williams; two sisters, Margaret Ollie and Jeanne Green; one brother, David Christian; and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Ronald David Williams and wife, Jill, of Lead Hill; two daughters, Shannon Williams, of Harrison, and Sue Anne Hicks and husband, Joe, of Clarksville, Virginia; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Gertrude Andrew.
