Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Hurst Cemetery, at Flippin; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Fount “Shot” Henry Jr. age 76, of Flippin, passed away Wednesday April 15 (2020) in Flippin.
The son of the late Fount Sr. and Hazel (Massey) Henry was born Nov. 30, 1943, at Marshall. He was the husband of Joyce Henry, of the home.
