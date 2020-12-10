Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Smith-Miner Funeral Home, Midland, Mich.
Frances G. Vella-Williams, 74, of Lake, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5 (2020) at MidMichigan Medical Center.
She was born on March 19, 1946, to the late Joe and Silvia Vella in Detroit, Michigan.
Frances enjoyed making jewelry that was old new again, fishing, traveling and rides up to the Upper Peninsula.
She has a good heart and will be missed.
Frances is survived by her husband, Al’; son, Joe (Debbie) Fisher; stepchildren, Joseph and April Byle and Channel Currie; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Carmella Xuereb.
She was predeceased by her son, James Fisher.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in her name.
