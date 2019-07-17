Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Newton County Baptist Church in Piercetown, with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Frances Louise Hoppis, 79, of Hasty, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16 (2019) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
The daughter of Joe D. and Connie (Chadwick) Thornsberry was born Sept. 12, 1939, at Marianna. She had been a resident of Newton County since 1969, moving from Wichita, Kansas, and was a founding member of Newton County Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in the nursing field for over 50 years, including many years caring for neighbors and loved ones.
Frances loved hummingbirds and wildlife. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing and gardening. She loved going to church and attending Ladies Bible Study. She was famous for her sweet potato casserole, and it was requested at every church potluck.
Frances was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Argie Hoppis; an infant brother; a sister; and seven brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Frances is survived by her children, Richard Hoppis, of Hasty, Tammy Cooper and husband Tim, of Everton, and Teresa Martin and husband Ronnie, of Hasty; two sisters, JoElla Mulanax, of Bergman, and Marlene Gaye Lane and husband Irven, of Oxley; a brother-in-law, Harvey Hoppis, of Hasty; a sister-in-law, Martha Reece, of Fresno, California; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and many close friends who loved her and miss her.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Newton County Baptist Church in Piercetown with Pastor Rodney Stromlund and Pastor Andrew Campbell. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Jacob Olivan, Corey Hoppis, Randal Spears, Rick Hoppis, Josh Freeman, Dalton Martin, Hunter Guynn and Richard Hoppis.
Honorary pallbearers are Gina Ray, NCBC members and the CCU nurses and staff at WRMC.
Memorials in her honor can be made to Newton County Baptist Church, c/o Frances Hoppis Memorial, P.O. Box 6, Vendor, AR, 72683.
