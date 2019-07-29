Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; No visitation.
Frances Ray, 88, of Harrison, passed away Friday, July 26 (2019) at Hillcrest Nursing Home.
She was born March 25, 1931, the youngest of 13 children to Joseph Charles and Laura Margaret (Naylor) Mace in Sandy, Utah. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a two-and-a-half-year resident of Hillcrest Home.
Growing up during the depression era, Frances overcame many obstacles and persevered through many hard times to become the strong, well respected woman she was to her family and friends. She was an avid quilter, making quilts for the Children’s Hospital and American Red Cross.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ray; two sons, Curtis R. Freeman and Bryan S. Freeman; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Frances is survived by her children and their spouses, Belinda and John Gordon, of Big Bear Lake, California, Deborah and Bo Davenport, of Harrison, Richard and Laura Freeman, of Owatonna, Minnesota, Sherrel and Jack Atchison, of Omaha, and Evelyn and Mike Johnson, of Bottineau, North Dakota; a brother, Bob Mace and wife Lorraine, of Sandy, Utah; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Bishop Barry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. There is no visitation.
Pallbearers are Michael Snyder, Jerry Williams, Branden Williams, Kevin Moore, Remington Edwards and Isaac Williams.
Honorary pallbearers are the nurses and staff of Hillcrest Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Hillcrest Memorial Fund, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR, 72601.
The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hillcrest Home for the exceptional, compassionate and respectful care given to their mother during her time there.
