Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at McDaniel Cemetery at Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Frances Bernice Watts Williams, age 70, of Marshall, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 22 (2021) at Ozark Health in Clinton. She was born in Marshall, on July 14, 1950, to Ralph and Imogene Davis Watts. She was the wife of Donald Gene Williams.
