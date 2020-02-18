Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Yardell Chapel, with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Frances Young, of Harrison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 13 (2020) in Kearney, Missouri. She was 97 years old.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Yardelle Chapel. Pastor Derwin Martin will officiate. Burial will be at Sand Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers are Geoff Young, Ralph Hudson, Chris Jameson, Joel Young, Kaleb Young and Steve Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Beau McAdams and Bill Chatterton.
The daughter of William Levi and Ruth E. (Ray) Bell was born on Oct. 26, 1922, in Newton County.
Frances was a lifelong resident of Harrison and was a member of the Yardelle Chapel, where she attended church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Doyle Young; her parents; two brothers, Ward and LC Bell; and one sister, Willa Fern Holt.
Survivors include her son and his wife, David and Barbara Young; two grandchildren, Kim Smith and her husband, Steve, and Geoff Young and his wife, Carolyn; five great-grandchildren, Alesia Swope, Aireal Humphrey, Adrianna Smith, Shayla Smith and Aaron Smith; four great-great-grandchildren, Beau McAdams, Kaiden and Kloey Humphrey, and Ruxton White; and several nieces and nephews.
