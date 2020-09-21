Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at First Baptist Church in Yellville, with arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home, Yellville.
Francis Gaynell Sasser, age 79, of Yellville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19 (2020) in Harrison.
Gaynell was born April 14, 1941, in Motley County, Texas, to the late Elbert Lee and Vera (Webb) Mitchell.
She moved to the area in 1974, coming here from Brush, Colorado. Gaynell had an AA degree in business from NARCC. Her jobs through her life included working in the Clerk’s office, Marion County Hospital and Marion County Nursing Home as administrator.
Gaynell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Yellville where she played in the Ukulele Band, sang in the church choir, and led a Grief Share group. Gaynell also enjoyed singing in the Community Choir.
Mrs. Sasser is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jimmy Joe Sasser, of the home; her daughters, Lanita Ladd (Cliff) of Lubbock, Texas, and Laura Davidson (Michael) of Fort Smith; her brothers, Wayburn “Pug” Mitchell, of Paducah, Texas, and Doyne Mitchell, of LA County, California; her sister, Wanda Goss, of Littlefield, Texas; three grandchildren, Christina Rossen, Jennifer Campbell and Kyle Walker; and six great-grandchildren.
Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant daughter Lani Gayle Sedgwick.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at First Baptist Church in Yellville, with Brother Rick Pyron officiating.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Zapata Funeral Home in Matador, Texas.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Roaring Springs Cemetery in Roaring Springs, Texas.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 466, Yellville AR 72687.
Memories of Gaynell and words of comfort for her family may be shared at rollerfuneralhomes.com./yellville .
Because of our concern for our community and the families we serve, we at Roller-Burns Funeral Home are encouraging families to practice social distancing and wear masks at all times. For funeral services in churches, we are following guidelines set forth for houses of worship in accordance with COVID-19 protocol and guidelines as outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Commented