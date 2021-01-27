Graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Glenwood Cemetery in Green Forest, with arrangements by Nelson Funeral Service.
Frank E. Barnard, age 90, of Green Forest, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26 (2021) at his home in Green Forest. Frank was born Feb. 9, 1930, on a farm near Fordland, Missouri, to Samuel E and Mary Wilma (Stowe) Barnard.
Frank was a lifetime member of the Lions Club International, gardening tomatoes, and attending his grandchildren’s events. Frank was the owner of Barnard’s Cars and Wrecker Service for many decades. He was a minister at the Church of Christ in Green Forest and Omaha, as well as churches in Missouri and Oklahoma.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nora Jean (Bassett) Barnard; daughters, Maribee Dudley, of Harrison, Jennifer Roney and husband Mark of Green Forest, and Julie Lynch and husband Don, of Yellville; grandchildren, Cory Smith and wife Kristy, of Berryville, Jordan Dudley and wife Michelle, of Green Forest, Megan Lynch, of Little Rock, Haley Storms and husband Coty, of Conway, Josh Dudley and wife Laken, of Green Forest, Isaac Lynch and wife Tayler, of Yellville, Taylor Stewart and husband Erik, of Bergman, and Logan Lynch, of Russellville; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Wilma Barnard; sisters, Leah Rizzuto and Lorna Lea; and brother, Sam Barnard II.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Glenwood Cemetery in Green Forest, with grandson Cory Smith officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to the Glenwood Cemetery, c/o Charlie Reece, P.O. Box 609, Green Forest, AR 72638 or Children’s Homes Inc, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
