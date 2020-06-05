Service; Graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday June 6, at Anderson Flat Cemetery near Yellville; Visitation: 10:30 until service time, with arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Franklin Lee Rice, age 81, of Flippin, passed away Wednesday, June 3 (2020) at his home.
Franklin was born Jan. 16, 1939, in Everton, to the late Garland Francis and Alta Etta (Marshall) Rice. He was the husband of the late Jane Rice.
