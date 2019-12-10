Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with interment at Georges Creek Cemetery; Visitation: 12:30 - 2 p.m. Friday, Dec 13, at the funeral home.
Fred Edmon Copeland, age 86, of the Snow community, walked into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 9 (2019) in Mountain Home.
Fred was born Oct. 12, 1933, in Pyatt, to the late D.H. and Jeffie (Ledford) Copeland. A Yellville-Summit High School graduate, he had worked as a barber. He attended Union Road Assembly of God Church in Harrison. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He enjoyed playing music and singing God’s praises. He was an accomplished guitarist, playing both standard and steel guitar. Fred served his country during the Korean conflict. He and Betty were married Nov. 3, 1956, forever the love of his life. He resided at his farm at Snow for the last 50 years.
Mr. Copeland is survived by his wife, Betty, of the home; his son, David (Donna) Copeland, of Harrison; his daughter, Beverly Copeland, of Harrison; two brothers, Junior Copeland and Dale Copeland, both of Harrison; three sisters, Jean Ward, of Yellville, Barbara Kerr, of Harrison, and Debra Brader, of Lead Hill; three grandchildren, Kristyle (Daniel) Tibbie, of Snow, Tiffany (Michael) Gardner, of Fayetteville, and Jeffery Todd Copeland, of California; and five great-grandchildren, Braxton Tibbie, Lorali Tibbie, Jeffery Tibbie, Aaden Copeland and Atrium Copeland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jeffery Copeland; and his brother, Johnny Copeland.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home, in Yellville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Robert Fairchild and Brother Brent Fisk officiating.
Interment will follow at Georges Creek Cemetery near Yellville.
Pallbearers will be Brent Fisk, Chuck Copeland, Steve Copeland, George Copeland, Kenneth Hancock and Joseph Shields.
