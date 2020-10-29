Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.
Fred Hamilton Ellis, age 73, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born March 1, 1947, in Washington, DC, James and Betty Anderson Ellis. He is survived by his wife Deborah Ann Ellis, and three children Stacey Marie, David Paul and Constance Marie. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
