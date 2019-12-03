Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Fred Hicks, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1 (2019) at his home. He was 84 years old.
The son of Fred P. Hicks and Edith (Larsen) Hicks was born on Feb. 21, 1935, in Winnebago, Minnesota.
Fred enjoyed woodworking and tinkering with electronics. He liked to tell jokes, driving through the countryside and especially enjoyed being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hicks; great-grandson, Tyler Craig-Seidel; and two sisters, Dolly and Tanya.
Survivors include one son, Derek Hicks, of Harrison; two daughters, Tanya Forster, of Harrison and Lorie Horn, of Joliet, Illinois; one brother, Artie Hicks, of West New York, New Jersey; two sisters, June Clark, of Texas, and Thelma Eastvold, of Winnebago, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
