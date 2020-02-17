Visitation is at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. both at Batavia Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22; burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
Fredah Mae Mathis, 85, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Visitation is at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. both at Batavia Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 22. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
The daughter of Cecil A. and Rheby (Allen) Turner was born on April 10, 1934.
Arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
