Fredah Mathis

Fredah Mae Mathis, 85, of Harrison, died Sunday, Feb. 16 (2020) at Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Baptist Church of Batavia with Pastor Johnny Walters officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Mathis, Derek Mathis, Leif Mathis, Roger Turner Sr., Roger Turner Jr. and Shawn Leal. Honorary pallbearers include Pastor Kerry Liggett, Batavia Friendship Club, Johnson Brother’s Youth Ranch, First Baptist Church of Batavia Members, and Maple Esplanade Caregivers.
The daughter of Cecil Allen and Rheby Louise (Allen) Turner was born on April 10, 1934, in Kentucky. Fredah was married to Carroll Mathis for 55 years until his passing in 2008. She retired from Alltel with 43 years of service. She led a women’s Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Batavia. Fredah was a member of the Batavia Baptist Friends Club. She enjoyed cooking, her flower garden, church, antiquing, and time of fellowship with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Carroll Mathis; a daughter, Carolyn Jeanette Mathis; and her parents.
She is survived by a son, James and Stephanie Mathis, of Verona; three grandchildren, Derek and Ashley Mathis, of Harrison, Leif Mathis, of British Columbia, Canada, and Crystal and Michael Washington, of Arkadelphia; seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Landyn and Kaleb Mathis, of Harrison, Kassidy Mathis, of British Columbia, Arianna, Abriel and Israel Washington, of Arkadelphia; and two brothers, Roger and Jan Turner, of Harrison, and Allen Turner, of Rogers; three nieces, Melissa Leal, Tammie Rogers and Robin Edwards; and one nephew, Roger Turner Jr.
In lieu of flowers, ,donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Batavia, P.O. Box 2266, Harrison, AR 72602.
