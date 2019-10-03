Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita, Kansas, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Freddie Eugene Smith, 71, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2 (2019) at Kansas Heart Hospital.
The son of Elvie (Knee) Smith and the late Fred J. Smith was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Harrison He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita, Kansas. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Commented