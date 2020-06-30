Service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Faith Southern Baptist Church, Marshfield, Mo., with burial at Peel Cemetery, following the service; arrangements are with Day Funeral Home in Marshfield, Mo.
Freddie Joe Weaver, 68, Marshfield, Missouri, formerly of Yellville, was born Nov. 12, 1951, the second of five children born to LD Joe and Mary Lula Isabelle (Purdom) Weaver in Harrison, and departed this life on Monday, June 29 (2020) surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LD and Mary Weaver; nephew, Jeremy Weaver; and brother-in-law, Larry Coffman.
Fred is survived by two sisters, Ann Cook and husband, Bob, Niangua, Missouri, and Geneva Coffman, Fordland, Missouri; two brothers, Frank Weaver and wife Beth, Kingston, and Freeman Weaver, Mountain Home; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Fred made a profession of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 12 at the Harmon Missionary Baptist Church, and was baptized in Crooked Creek. Fred lived and worked most of his life in Northwest Arkansas. He loved working outside doing farm work, fixing fence, cutting wood and working with cows. For the last six and a half years, Fred lived in Webster County, Missouri, and enjoyed worshiping with his family and friends at Faith Southern Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Faith Southern Baptist Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be at Peel Cemetery, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peel Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home.
