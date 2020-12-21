Interment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Navy veteran Frederick James Schwanz passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19 (2020) at the age of 78 in Harrison.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1942, in Perham, Minnesota.
His parents, Fred (Fritz) and Bette Schwanz preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and two children, Tim Schwanz and Catherine (Kitty) Carnes.
Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
