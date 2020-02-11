A Service of Remembrance will be held for Frederick at a later date in Michigan where he will be laid to rest with his parents; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Frederick William Kingsley, age 66, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 6 (2020) at Twin Lakes Therapy and Living Center in Flippin.
A Service of Remembrance will be held for Frederick at a later date in Michigan where he will be laid to rest with his parents. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of the late George David Kingsley and Dorothy Marie Grunwall Kingsley was born Sept. 12, 1953, at Detroit, Michigan.
