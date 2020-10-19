Frederick Wittman

No services are planned; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Frederick E. Wittman, age 92, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Oct. 16 (2020) at Hillcrest Home.
The son of Elmer and Anna (Merta) Wittman was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April 26, 1928. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a resident of Harrison for the past 40 years.
Fred and his wife of 67 years spent their working careers at the University of California’s Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, in Research and Development of Nuclear Energy. They retired to Harrison in 1980.
He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed restoring old clocks, hobby farming, electronics, cars and guns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia Wittman, on Jan. 4 (2020).
Fred is survived by his sister-in-law, Sherry Cornwell (Bill) and his extended relatives and friends.
At Fred’s request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Hillcrest Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com or you may email condolences to his sister-in-law, sherrybillc@gmail.com .
