G.W. 'Bud' Wienert

Gilbert William “Bud” Wienert, 91, of Harrison, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 25 (2019) with his family by his side.
The son of Walter Otto and Erna Elizabeth (Wesche) Wienert was born at Chicago, Illinois, on March 30, 1928. He was a member of Union Baptist Church since 1979.
Bud moved to Arkansas with his family in July 1944. He would later be drafted in the US Army and serve during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he took over the family dairy farm. He met his wife Marlene in the late 1950s and they were married May 25, 1961. He worked as a dairy farmer until 1987 then he worked at Sutton Wood Products until he retired.
Bud was a hard worker, and he was always tinkering and fixing things. He was a content man, satisfied with what he had and things didn’t have to be perfect. If it could be fixed, he loved to try. He loved fishing and enjoyed watching golf on TV. He was born to be a Grandpa and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He left his family with a multitude of stories and memories to cherish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Marlene Wienert; two sisters, Lois Wienert and Anne King; and a brother-in-law, Al King.
Bud is survived by his five children, Linda Lewis (Robert) and Sheri Wienert, of Rogers, Gary Wienert (Teresa), Greg Wienert and Carla Pettey (John) all of Harrison; three siblings, Joan Mathis (Bill) of Strafford, Missouri, Carole Baughman (Glenn) and Robert Wienert (Ora Lee) both of Harrison; six grandchildren, Blake Pettey (Keely), Garrett Wienert (Robin), Drew Pettey (Alexx), Dalton Wienert, Jake Wienert and Katy Wienert; a great-grandson, Nikalus Pettey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved him.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Union Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Melton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Eoff Cemetery.
Pallbearers are grandsons and sons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers are the Adult Men’s Sunday School Class and Area Agency on Aging.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eoff Cemetery Fund, 2701 Dry Branch Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Robin Wienert for the loving care she has provided our father for the last five years.
