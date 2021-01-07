Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Crawford Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Gale J. Ruhwedel, 81, a resident of Western Grove, died Tuesday, Jan. 5 (2021) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
He was born on Jan. 23, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter and Genevieve Pazidor Ruhwedel. He married Peggy Ann Lowery on May 11, 1957.
He was a hard worker, and was currently working for the Valley Springs Water Department. He served on the board of the Ozark Mountain Rural Regional Water Association and was a former volunteer firefighter with the Western Grove Fire Department.
He attended the Western Grove Bible Church and has previously been a part of the evening Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elsie Kay Wasmer.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Peggy Ruhwedel, of Western Grove; a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Melanie Ruhwedel, of Beecher, Illinois; three daughters and a son-in-law, Diana Ruhwedel, of Lynnwood, Illinois, Lori Ruhwedel, of Western Grove, and Patti and Jesse Campbell, of Everton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa and Jason Baker, of Pindall, Joshua and Contessa Tramell, of Valley Springs, Bradley and Stephanie Tramell, of Harrison, Michael and Angie Tramell, of Bergman, Scott and Elizabeth Ruhwedel, of Chicago, Amanda and Gary Foster, of Everton, and Eric and Tatiana Ruhwedel, of Beecher; 20 grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Ruhwedel, of Harrison.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Dennis Sisco officiating. Burial will be at Crawford Cemetery near Everton under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Scott and Eric Ruhwedel, Josh, Brad and Michael Tramell and Jesse Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of the Valley Springs Water Department, Dr. Cathy Clary, members of the Western Grove Volunteer Fire Department and the employees and board of the Ozark Mountain Rural Regional Water Association.
Memorials may be made to the Crawford Cemetery Association, c/o Randy Williams, 2503 Joe Holt Road, Everton, AR 72633.
