Garry Lyn Reddell, age 53, of Hasty, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6 (2020) at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Carolyn Sue (Martin) Reddell, of Hasty, and the late Elzie Reddell was born on May 26, 1967, in Harrison. Garry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tammy Reddell, of Hasty.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery. There will be an open visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home.
