Garry Raymond Cantrell

Garry Cantrell passed away November 2020, in Sun City West, Arizona.
He was born June 1947, in Harrison, the son of Raymond and Grace (Davis) Cantrell. A graduate of Bergman High School and Arkansas Tech, Gary was a proud veteran of the Navy Seabees and retired from Verizon Leasing, Dallas, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Margi, of Sun City West, Arizona; sisters, Mary Norton, Newark, Ohio, Helen Sunkle, Granville, Ohio, and Laura Richardson (Marvin) Waynesville, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Frank Rose, Harrison, Mark Smith (Linda) Utica, Ohio, and David Smith (Jo) Galion, Ohio; sister-in-law, Alice Karen Hite (Gene) Granville, Ohio; son, Jason Hicks, Austin, Texas; daughters, Karen Moore (Chris) Hogansville, Georgia, and Carol Ryg (Jeff) McCordsville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 16 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sammie Rose, Harrison; and brother-in-law, Kenny Smith, Columbus, Ohio.
Celebrations of life will be set when safe travels permit.
