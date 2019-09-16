A Celebration of Life memorial will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hotel Seville in Harrison; arrangements are with Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Mo.
Gary Dale Gregory, 68, of Neosho, Missouri, entered into rest on Sunday, Sept. 15 (2019) after a lengthy illness.
Gary was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Mountain Home, to Coyan B. and Ima Jean (Reddell) Gregory. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and had worked as an over the road truck driver and tour bus driver. Gary loved to fish and enjoyed all sports, especially golf and baseball.
He is survived by his mother, Ima Jean Gregory, of Harrison; his loving companion, Charlotte Daugherty, of Neosho, Missouri; one brother, Ronald Gregory, of Marble Falls; two sisters, Beverly Stanley, of Harrison, and Crystal Taylor, of Springfield, Missouri; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Coyan Gregory.
Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com .
Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, Missouri.
