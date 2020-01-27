Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Gary G. Edmonson, age 67, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 25 (2020).
He was born at Harrison, on Jan. 4, 1953, to parents Marion Lee (Sonny) and Bertha Mae (Creamer) Edmonson.
He was a resident of Boone County all of his life. He graduated from Bergman High School in 1970 where he lettered in basketball and baseball. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He especially loved listening to his dogs run but his greatest passion was watching his grandson, Tyler, play baseball.
Upon graduating high school, Gary went to work for Cloud Oak/Wabash Wood Products where he worked until he retired after 45 years.
Gary married the love of his life, Vicki B. Rushing, on Sept. 19, 1970. To this union was born one son, Steven Gary Edmonson.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Darlene Carol Blackstock.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Edmonson, of the home; one son, Steven Edmonson and wife Marcena, of Bergman; brothers, Sonny Alan Edmonson and Mary Hornbacher, of Valley Springs, and Scotty and Sonya Edmonson, of Harrison; his sisters, Donna and Tommy Jackson, of Bergman, Linda and Leroy Simmons, of Olvey, and Connie Baines, of Springfield, Missouri; two grandchildren, Tyler Edmonson and Zach Neer; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and dear friends.
A special thank you to Legacy Hospice of North Arkansas and Dr. Kevin Jackson and staff.
