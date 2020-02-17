Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home; burial will be private.
Gary Lee James, 68, of Yellville, passed away Friday, Feb.14 (2020).
The son of Betty Lou James and the late Russell Lee James was born June 6, 1951, at Harrison. He was the husband of Alice James.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pyatt Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
