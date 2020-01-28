Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.
Gary Richart, age 74, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26 (2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, the son of Delbert and Rosella (Case) Richart Sr.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Delbert Richart Jr., his sister-in-law, Ann Richart; and his great-niece, Amanda Crist.
Gary served eight years in the Army Reserves. He retired from White Rogers and went on to work at Silver Dollar City. Gary was a member of the Mustang Club of America, an avid Razorback fan and enjoyed Gospel concerts. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were the love of his life.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Richart; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jamie Richart, of Harrison; and his daughters and son-in-law, Ronda Whitehead, Marla Earwood, and Kristie and Donnie Billups, all of Harrison.
Gary is also survived by eight grandchildren, Devona Dickey, Brent Carlton, Phoebe Whitehead, Luke Whitehead, Austin Earwood, Evan Earwood, Shandon Hill, and Amanda DePriest; six great-grandchildren, Desiree Sinor, Kyla Dickey, Dustin Carlton, Devin Carlton, Autumn DePriest, and Jasper DePriest; seven great-great-grandchildren, Kaleb Sinor, Payton Sinor, Cody Sinor, Cayden Carlton, Gage Carlton, Gavin Carlton, and Brylie Carlton; his niece, Michelle Crist; his great-niece, Erica Crist; and a host of other family and many good friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Brother Arvin Adams officiating.
Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Donnie Billups, Evan Earwood, Shandon Hill, Clayton Shatswell, Gregg Dickey, Kasie Sinor and Nick DePriest.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Earwood, Troy Crist, Devona Dickey, Kyla Dickey, Desiree Sinor, Amanda DePriest, Terry Estes, Harold Smith, Kaleb Sinor, and Gary’s Miracle Lighthouse Church family.
