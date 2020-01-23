Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hilltop Cemetery with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Gary Russell Conner, 60 of Harrison, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 22 (2020).
He was born at Harrison on Oct. 22, 1959, to parents, Dr. Arlis Conner and Mary Helen (Coble) Conner. He was a resident of Harrison all of his life except a short time in Houston, Texas, and San Diego, California. He graduated from Harrison High School in 1977. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Gary worked for Sheridan Garrison at American Freightways during high school and after returning from California. He was a big race fan, especially car races. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, jumping from airplanes, and hunting until he was slowed down by the diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Gary battled GBS for 30 years with remarkable strength and bravery.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Oscar and Maggie Conner and his maternal grandparents, George Lawrence and Mary Leola Coble, and his special friend, Donna.
Gary is survived by his parents, Dr. Arlis and Mary Helen Conner; his brothers, Freeman Conner, and Travis Conner and wife Cherie; his sisters, Joyce Holt and husband Doug, and Arlette Mathis, all of Harrison; his nephews, Richie Amburn, Jonathan Conner and Eli Conner; his nieces, Laura Marvel, Maggie Gandy, Lisa Holt, Rebekah Olson, Brooke Taylor and Ginny Amburn; and several aunts, uncles, and many cousins who loved him and will miss him.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hilltop Cemetery with David Good officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hilltop Cemetery Fund, C/O Shirley Kilburn, 8066 Orchard Point Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented