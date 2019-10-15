Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Patton Cemetery, near Pyatt; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Gary Wayne Rogers, 73, of Battlefield, Missouri, formerly of Harrison, died Sunday, Oct. 13 (2019) at his home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Patton Cemetery, near Pyatt. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Patton Cemetery Association, c/o Kathy Jefferson, 11524 Highway 62W, Harrison, AR 72601.
The son of the late L.D. and Lucille (Young) Rogers was born Oct. 7, 1946, at Harrison. He was the husband of Brenda (Smithson) Rogers.
