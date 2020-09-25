Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
Gene Autry Davis, 82, of Bergman, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24 (2020).
The son of James Robert and Ova (Massengale) Davis was born in Savage, Kentucky, on Oct. 13, 1937.
Gene is survived by his wife, Reva, and children, Larita, Deborah, Cheryl and Randall.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Burial will follow at York Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
