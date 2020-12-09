Burial will be at York Cemetery at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Gene William Luhman, age 89, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8 (2020) at Highland Court Nursing Home in Marshall.
The son of William and Ethel (Kitzman) Luhman was born in Dickenson, North Dakota, on July 30, 1931.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Luhman of Idaho.
Burial will be at York Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
