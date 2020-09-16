Geneva Ruth Duck

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at White Church Cemetery.
Geneva Ruth (Nickless) Duck, passed from this life at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (2020). She was 88 years old.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Susan Kramer will officiate. Burial will be at White Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the family. Honorary pallbearers are her in-home caregivers.
The daughter of Heber and Lanie (May) Nickless was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Spiro, Oklahoma.
She married Jearl Glen Duck on July 24, 1954. She and Jearl were wed for 65 years. She was a member of the Valley View United Methodist Church for 57 years and served many of those years as church secretary and Sunday School teacher. She had also been very active in the Gaither Extension Homemakers Club and Harrison Quilt Workshop.
Ruth was a homemaker and expert quilter. She was known for her creativity, skill, and precise hand stitching. She produced and sold thousands of hand quilted items, in addition to creating treasured quilts for her family. In later years, she with the help of quilting friends, transitioned to quilting lap robes for church members and friends undergoing cancer and other medical treatments. Ruth also loved gardening and tending flowerbeds. She was an excellent cook and loved to host holiday meals for the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jearl Duck; her parents; her sisters, Berniece Steel, Roberta Hensley and husband, Willis “Bud,” and Janice Armer and husband, Robert; Jearl’s parents, John and Ellen Duck; and her brother and sisters-in-law and their spouses.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Jearl Steven and Rhonda Duck; one daughter and her husband, Patricia Ann and Kent Pettit; three grandchildren, Chad Spencer and wife, Lauren, Rachel Gunther and husband, Johnathan, and Matt Duck; four great-grandchildren, Grace Spencer, Aiden Spencer, Jack Spencer and Gretchen Gunther; one brother-in-law, John Jackson “Junior” Duck; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Reta Harriman and husband, Tom, and Della Joan “JoAnn” Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
