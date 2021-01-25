Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
George “Buddy” LeBleu, age 81, of Omaha, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 23, (2021).
The son of Earl and Anita LeBleu was born in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on Oct. 6, 1939.
He was the husband of Shirley LeBleu and father of Billy, Bobby and Ronnie.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
