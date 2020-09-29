George Casey

Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Patton Cemetery, at Pyatt; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
George Kenyon Casey, 75, of Everton, died at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, in Harrison, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, (2020).
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt,, with Brent Fisk officiating. Arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
The son of the late Christopher Columbus and Eula (Brotherton) Casey was born in Harrison on Nov. 14, 1944.
George graduated in 1963 from Pyatt High School and then became a truck driver for his entire career.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Williams, and three sisters, Corine Underwood, Pauline Wetsel and Alice Jordan.
Survivors include a son and his wife, Chris and Linda Casey, of Everton; a daughter and her husband, Kim and Randy Gilley, of Yellville; and three grandchildren, Christopher Casey, Travis Gilley and Clayton Gilley.
Pallbearers are Bert Breedlove, Jason Foley, Eddie O’Mara, Duane Young, Michael Whitlock, Dolph Mathis and Ashley Young. Honorary pallbearers included Cathy Savage, Col. David Underwood, Janet Cape, and the nurses at Somerset Senior Living.
