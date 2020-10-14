Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Harrison Faith Church, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
George Charles Fortner has gone home. He has had leaving on his mind for a long time. After two moves in the last few years, he has constantly asked to go home. When I would say, “we are home,” he would say, “they tell me this is home but it is not.” He has now gone Home. He has stood before the judge to receive the verdict of the deeds done in the flesh. I know he received the coveted, “Welcome, good and faithful servant, you have won the Victors Crown.”
Charles was born in the era of the Great Depression to a poor, wise but uneducated farmer, and a mother who was the daughter of a highly respected doctor. He was born months before his time and required long-time nurses care. He was the middle child with a doting mother and two teenage sisters, so of course, he was the darling of the family. His father called him “the gentleman.” He never quite learned what “no” meant.
He grew into a healthy young man with a passion for sports, especially basketball. He received many awards as he played for the St. Joe Wildcats. He played during the 1950s when St. Joe was the premiere team in Northwest Arkansas, winning best All-State status, producing young men that were honored on a national level. One teammate still holds the world title in the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring over 100 points in one game: Morris Dale Mathis. This feat was published in the state papers and mentioned Charles Fortner as one of the best little guards in the state. He accepted a scholarship to Arkansas Tech University. He loved college life and all the attention he got. However, when it came time to answer to the professor that was a different story. He couldn’t seem to get his head around the one thing he had to learn, or go home, the dreaded kinesiology class. He went home.
He spent several years working for Linkway Furniture in their local store in Harrison. It was a chain of six or more larger stores in larger towns, but he was their top salesman overall. He had a down home, scrupulous honesty that earned him many friends when you could get past the “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou” joking.
Charles loved his God and his church, Harrison Faith, and was the sole remaining charter member of the founding board. He was a founding member of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship.
He spent his retirement years on his beloved farm with his cattle and he loved every minute of it. His town years were spent shooting the breeze at WalMart with his friends, especially Mr. McCutcheon.
His greatest enjoyment in his life was being with grandchildren and being their Papa or Paw-Paw.
Through this sad and difficult journey, we have found ourselves in we say “God is good, he is a friend and comforter to the broken hearted. Now fly swiftly home Paw-Paw – we’ll see you soon.”
Love, gratitude and thanks to Dr. Blake Chitsey, Dr. Gary Linker and his wonderful team. Y’all are the best and what would we have done without you?
He is survived in death by his wife, Wanda Kuykendall Fortner, of the home; his daughter, Daina Fortner Ramsey and husband Don, and grandsons Nicholas Ramsey, and wife Andrea, and grandson Taylor Ramsey, and wife Megan, and great-grandson Liam Ramsey, son of Nicholas and Andrea Ramsey, and another sweet great-grandson to Taylor and Megan Ramsey due to arrive early next year; jis daughter, Stacy Leigh Fortner Hilligoss and husband Jason, and granddaughters Allison Hilligoss, Adison Hilligoss and Madison Tramell, and grandson Kason Hilligoss; his sisters, Lucille Dart and Judy Dart; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Jessie Elam Fortner; his siblings, Nadine Davenport, Myrtle Anderson, Ray Fortner, Ellen Langston and Rex Fortner; and a granddaughter, Daina Dawn Ramsey.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Harrison Faith Church, with Arlis Thrasher officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
