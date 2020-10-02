George Daniel

Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at East Lawn Cemetery, with visitation held Thursday, Oct. 1, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall.
George Elmer Daniel, age 82, a life-long resident of Marshall, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 28 (2020).
George was born in Little Rock, on July 8, 1938, to Elmer Hatchett Daniel and Pearl Ferguson Daniel.
George graduated with the Marshall High School Class of 1956. After graduation, he attended Hendrix College in Conway, for two years and was then drafted into the military in 1959. He served faithfully as a member of the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, until his honorable discharge in 1961. After leaving the military, George attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville until 1963, when he returned to Marshall just prior to obtaining his bachelor’s degree to assist his mother after a fire in the family business. He would continue to work at E. Daniel Hardware for the next 57 years.
On Nov. 4, 1965, George married the love of his life, Alice Owens. He was a loyal member of the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and a lifelong member of the Marshall United Methodist Church. George was a 61-year Mason and loyal member of Calf Creek Lodge No. 426 and Witts Springs Lodge No. 603.
George was a wonderful combination of contradictions that meshed into a man who was larger than life. He was a legendary story teller and an amazing listener. He was very opinionated yet tolerant of others. He has been described as a witty and kind “gentle giant” who was at the same time intimidating and cantankerous. He loved deeply but avoided emotional displays.
He was a loyal husband, father, brother, family member and friend. He was generous to a fault and was a helping hand to many. Anyone who met him would never forget his million dollar smile and the twinkle in his eye as he served up his wise commentary on everything from local history to national politics.
The entire county knew that George could be found sitting on his stool at E. Daniel Hardware wearing his trademark Big Smith overalls and offering free coffee and other refreshments to all who entered.
George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Alice N. Daniel; four devoted daughters, Alice Lee Fitts (Pat) of Little Rock, Susan Housley (Larry) of Chimes, Sarah Oxner (Michael) of Searcy, and Georgia Lou Wooten, of Jonesboro; 11 grandchildren, Austin Fitts (Aubrey), Audrey Fitts, Henry Housley, James Housley, GleeAnna Housley, Maggie Housley, Mary Frances Oxner, Laura Grace Oxner, Paten Oxner, Ryder Wooten and Brody Wooten; and one great-grandchild, Amelia Fitts.
He is also survived by one sister, Martha Grace “Jackie” Bianchi (Pete) of Conway; one brother, James W. Daniel of Maumelle; sisters-in-law, Sharon Daniel, of Marshall, and Rita Fisk (Billy) of St. Joe; brother-in-law, Alton Owens (Joyce) of Grandview, Missouri; and numerous other family and friends who will also mourn his passing.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Pearl Daniel; two brothers, Dr. Sam V. Daniel and Dr. Charles D. Daniel; and sisters-in-law, Wanda Mabry Daniel and Susie Roll Daniel.
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at East Lawn Cemetery, with Brother Glenn Pettus officiating where George will be laid to rest with Masonic honors. A walk-through visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall. Pallbearers will be Pat Fitts, Larry Housley, Michael Oxner, Ryan Gill, Austin Fitts, John David Treat, Henry Housley, James Housley, Paten Oxner, Ryder Wooten and Brody Wooten. Honorary pallbearers will be The Masonic Fraternity Members and George’s many friends who shared their time with him at E. Daniel Hardware.
