George Macy

No services are scheduled; arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Service.
George Michael Macy, of Eureka Springs, was born Sept. 7, 1948, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to George and Beverly (Kuplen) Turner. George passed away in Fayetteville, on Tuesday, March 24 (2020) at the age of 71.
He enjoyed collecting and selling vintage playbills and memorabilia from the early 1900s to 1980s.
George is survived by his spouse, Tim Lauer; two brothers, Kevin S Macy and wife Donna, and Derek S Macy; and several other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Turner; mother, Beverly Irene (Kuplen) Turner; and stepfather, Paul Hubert Macy.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Flint Street Food Bank, 33 North Main Street, Eureka Springs, AR 72632. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
Commented