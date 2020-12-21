Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with burial at Sexton Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home.
George Wright “GW” Campbell, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20 (2020) at Highland Court Nursing Home in Marshall, at the age of 82 years, 11 months and 13 days.
He was born at Mt. Judea, on Jan. 7, 1938, to parents Kelly and Helen (Jackson) Campbell. GW was a lifelong resident of Newton County and attended Jasper and Bellefonte Church of Christ.
He worked in timber for over 60 years, and was partners with his dad and two brothers, James and Charles with Campbell Brother’s Lumber Company. He was well respected in the sawmill business, and was frequently called on for advice or questions, and he was always ready to help.
GW loved hunting and fishing and was an avid pool player. He also loved rock collecting, and would draw faces and characters on them. He enjoyed making bean flips to give everyone, but they always came with a bill for an extravagant cost.
GW had a wonderful sense of humor and was always ready with a joke for anyone that came in the room. He was quick to tell everyone how many years, days, months and hours old he was. He enjoyed every moment of his life with his family and friends, down to the last second of every day.
He was a devoted husband of 64 years to his beloved “Gran,” and they enjoyed cooking many meals alongside one another.
He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and brother.
GW had a smile that would light up a room, and he loved his family and friends tremendously and they will miss him and treasure every moment and memory they made with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Campbell; and a sister-in-law, Sue Etta Campbell.
GW is survived by his wife, Freda Campbell; his children, Jeannie Campbell and Kylan Campbell and wife Leah; his brother and best friend, Charles Campbell; his sister-in-law, Edna Lee Campbell; and his grandchildren, Chasitee Arthur and husband Hunter and their sons, Liam and Lincoln; Chelsie Floyd and husband Trent and their daughter, Ozie Mae; Kelyn Eddings and husband Dylan and their daughter, Tiegan Belle; and Jonathan Jenkins and wife Peyton and their son, Rhett.
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of extended relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with Ray Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Sexton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pallbearers are Hunter Arthur, Trent Floyd, Dylan Eddings, Jonathan Jenkins, Kendall Ruff and Dustin Cowell. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Campbell, Dale McCutcheon, Billie McCutcheon, Ronnie Ruff, Joey Cowell and Jared Wesselhoft.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sexton Cemetery Fund.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Highland Court Nursing Home in Marshall, for the loving care given to GW, especially Emily, Shara, Becky, Tammy, Rachel and Janae.
