No services are planned; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Georgia L. Chancellor, age 79, of Marshall, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 22 (2020) at her home.
Cremation is by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Per Georgia’s request there will be no services. If anyone would like to make a donation in Georgia’s honor to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, this was a cause that was near and dear to her heart
She was born in Shawnee, Kansas, on Oct. 19, 1940, to the late George R. Meyers and Evelyn A. Short Meyers. She was the mother of Lisa Waitley Johnson and the late Roger Waitley.
