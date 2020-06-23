Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Georgie Lucille Falconburg, 79, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, June 18 (2020) at home surrounded by loved ones.
The daughter of Herbert and Viancie Campbell was born on Oct. 18, 1940, on her family’s farm in Mt. Judea. She is survived by her husband Lewis Falconburg and three children and leaves behind many family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Legacy Hospice of Harrison.
