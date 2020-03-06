Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at First Baptist Church of Picayune, Miss.; arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home, Picayune, Miss.
Memorial service for Gerald Claiborne Patch, age 67, of Picayune, Mississippi, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020) will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at First Baptist Church of Picayune.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Picayune, Mississippi, he was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School in 1971. Gerald was also a graduate of Mississippi State University in 1975 and the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1978. He was a prosecuting attorney for the City of Picayune, Picayune School System Board Attorney, and an attorney with the law firm, Patch & Bryan, PLLC. Gerald was a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. He was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Gerald was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge "Shag" Patch and Sara Ethel Thigpen Patch, and his brother, Glenn Patch.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 18 years, Tommie Lou Blevins Patch; his son, Jonathan (Carrie) Patch; his step-children, Todd (Lisa) Fulton and Trisha (Doug) Cantwell; five step-grandchildren, Logan, Trey, Gavin, Mason and Chloe Grace; his sister, Janice Mitchell Patch; his brother, Burrell (Sharron) Patch; his sister-in-law, Susie Patch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Forrest General Hospital Hospice and Pearl River County Hospital Staff for their loving and compassionate care for Gerald and his family.
Friends are welcome to wear MSU clothing in memory of Gerald.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to the Forrest General Hospital Hospice, 304 South 40th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS.
