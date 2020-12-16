Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Harrison, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Gerald Henry, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14 (2020) at the age of 72.
He was born at Leslie, on Dec. 3, 1948, to Bob and Anna (Garrison) Henry. He lived most of his life in Searcy and Boone counties and was a faithful member of Ridgeway Church of Christ.
Gerald was a hard worker and had to keep himself busy. He worked for Levi Strauss for 25 years and Anchor Die Cast for 10 years before retiring.
He enjoyed taking care of his lawn, finding projects at home and taking care of his grandkids. He took walks daily in the park and loved taking photos. He was an awesome husband of 39 years and a great dad to his four boys and absolutely loved spoiling his grandbabies. His family was his world and they loved him and will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, Gerald Henry Jr.; and two brothers, Tommy Henry and James Henry.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Karen Henry; three sons, Corey Dickey Henry and wife Ashley, Kevin Henry and Jerry Don Henry and wife Sherry; a brother, Bobby Henry and sister, Betty Ann Anglin and husband Phillip, all of Gassville; his mother-in-law, Denna Faye Dickey; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Harrison, with Bill Arnold officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Pallbearers will be his sons, grandsons and his brother, Bobby.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
