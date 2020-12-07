There will be a celebration of life at his daughter Tava's home at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Gerald "Jay" Edward Waters, age 59, of Harrison, won his fight against cancer and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (2020).
Jay was born in New York on Dec. 15, 1960, to the late Gerald Waters Sr. and Thelma (Hull) Waters.
He is survived by his children, Tava Thompson and Jayden Waters, and stepchildren, Angela Douglas and C.J. Daigneault.
There will be a celebration of life at his daughter Tava's home at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
