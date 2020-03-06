Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, with burial at Eoff Cemetery; Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home.
Gerald Roy Whittenburg, age 75, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, March 5 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Roy and Ida Mae (Daniels) Whittenburg was born on April 13, 1944, in Palm Springs, California.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday March 9, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Eoff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home.
Commented