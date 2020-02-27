Memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Gerald Wayne Russell, 82, of Harrison, passed away at home on Friday, Feb. 21 (2020).
The son of the late Orval and Nora (Smith) Russell was born Feb. 12, 1938, at Fair Oaks.
Survivors are his wife, Norma Russell and his children, Rebecca Brisco (Tom) and Scott Russell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
